Volunteers in Medicine launches intensive support, treatment program for low-income diabetes patients

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades (VIM) announced Tuesday the launch of a new intensive support and treatment program for a cohort of 21 low-income diabetes patients that aims to dramatically increase positive outcomes for patients, including prevention of major diabetes complications such as amputations, vision loss or a need for dialysis.

The program is funded by a generous new grant from the Coverys Community Healthcare Foundation, Inc. (CCHF).

The new program relies on culturally sensitive health care and continuous glucose monitoring devices, which are patches adhered to patients’ arms that send live readings to patient phones and the clinic. Last year, VIM piloted the program and saw a remarkable rate of 86.8% controlled diabetes for patients in the pilot program, well above the region’s health care target of 72.5%.

“Now, with this new funding, VIM is growing the program to help proactively manage diabetes for low-income patients who would not otherwise have access to care,” said Kat Mastrangelo, executive director of Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades. “This cohort is a perfect example of the equitable healthcare access we are achieving at VIM through the dedication of our volunteer doctors, nurses, and pro-bono specialist network.”

VIM’s new program is on the leading edge of effective treatment for low-income community members in the nation, something reflected in the funding from Coverys Community Healthcare Foundation, Inc.

“Of more than 38 applicants to the Coverys Community Healthcare Foundation in the first grant cycle of 2023, VIM was identified by our grant evaluators as the highest-scoring applicant because of the clinic’s consistent high-quality outcomes achieved through the systematic and culturally sensitive support for low-income patients,” said Meg Bronneck, executive director, CCHF.

More than 90% of patients at VIM are Latinx community members who do not otherwise qualify for health insurance. VIM provides a bilingual, bicultural Diabetes RN Care Coordinator; bilingual, bicultural counselors; two diabetes educators; and dental services tied to diabetes education. The organization recruits hires from within the communities it serves whenever possible, so patients work with staff who they can relate to and rapidly build trust.

This approach has worked wonders at the clinic. During COVID-19, not a single one of Volunteer in Medicine’s roughly 800 patients died or was admitted to the ICU. Through this culturally appropriate support, diabetes patients are educated on key diabetes factors such as maintaining a healthy diet and the need for exercise. This education, plus the key addition of the continuous glucose monitors, was the key to success in the pilot program.

“We are providing some of the most comprehensive diabetes services of any free clinic in the U.S.,” said VIM’s Diabetes RN Care Coordinator Kimberly Rojas Drew, RN, BSN. “We proactively call patients to check on their progress and to provide follow up on education sessions. Our new program will also fund gas cards for our patients so they can drive to the clinic for treatment.”

The program will also offer diabetes education workshops with food gift cards, children’s activities led by a local librarian, fun movement activities, and whole-family engagement to build support for better outcomes.

The primary goal is to help at least 60%-70% of patients with uncontrolled diabetes who are enrolled in the program control their blood sugar levels within six to 12 months.

“Many of our patients are working multiple jobs, caring for family, and trying to maintain their health in the midst of it all,” said Mastrangelo. “Our role as Central Oregon’s free and charitable clinic is to be their partner in health, and to be our community’s partner in achieving equitable health outcomes. We’ve been doing this for nearly 20 years and are grateful for this new funding that allows us to just keep building a high standard of care for low-income families in Central Oregon.”

About Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades

Now honoring nearly 20 years of caring, Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades provides healthcare to low-income, working adults who live in Central Oregon and have no medical insurance or means to pay for care. Using a community approach, 200+ in-clinic volunteers and 300 local medical partners collaborate to provide patients with necessary primary and specialty medical care, prescription medications and mental health care. Patient costs of about $154 per visit are funded by patient donations along with local and regional individual, corporate and foundation supporters. Because of the dedicated efforts of our volunteers, every $1 raised is leveraged into $3.82 worth of services, generating more than $150 million worth of care since VIM opened in 2004.

About Coverys Community Healthcare Foundation, Inc.

The Coverys Community Healthcare Foundation, Inc. provides grant funding and donations to organizations and innovative programs that improve patient care and safety, promote healthy lifestyles, and support individuals and organizations providing healthcare services. The development of the Foundation exemplifies Coverys’ dedication to being an affirmative and active corporate citizen in the healthcare community and the communities in which it operates.