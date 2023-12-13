Bend’s newly remodeled S. Highway 97 Safeway (formerly Albertsons) celebrates, donates to local organizations

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend's newly remodeled Safeway on South Highway 97 (formerly Albertsons) on Wednesday celebrated their beautiful, upgraded store - which includes a larger Produce Department with increased fresh product assortment, the addition of full-service Sushi, upgraded decor, increased dairy variety, an upgraded wine assortment, enhanced floral variety and more.

Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler addressed store associates regarding their important role in the community, as well as Bend's appreciation of the important neighborhood service that grocery stores provide.

Store Director Ashley Shepard thanked her hard-working associates and local leadership for their efforts and vision in bringing together the recent project.

NeighborImpact accepted a donation made on behalf of Safeway and Nabisco for $20,000, and mentioned the ongoing food donation partnership with Safeway and Albertsons. Additionally, Family Access Network (FAN) accepted a donation of $5,000 from the Safeway Foundation and spoke of their seven-year relationship with foundation.