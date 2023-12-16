‘It’s really such a joyful experience’: Downtown Bend Library welcomes back the Train Man and his display

(Update: Adding video, comments from library staff)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The holidays are a time for traditions. At the downtown Bend Library, the model train display is back this year, chugging along for all to see. The train display has been a staple for more than 20 years, but was put on pause four years ago due to Covid.

This year, the Train Man, Michael Lavrich, is back showing off his train display.

It was all hands on deck to get the trains back on the tracks. Lavrich's son, his daughter-in-law and a couple of volunteers all pitched in to help. The display took them three days to set up.

"Just really inspiring kids' imaginations," Liz Goodrich, the library's programs supervisor, said Saturday. "So when they come in the room and they hear the train whistles and they see the light, it's really such a joyful experience. Deschutes Public Library is so pleased that so many families have made this event a tradition, and we're really glad that we can bring it back this year."

Back in 2019, more than 6,000 people came to visit the trains. People are asked to view the trains for no more than 20 minutes. The trains will be on display this and next next weekend.

Here are the details and schedule, from the library's website:

It was nearly 25 years ago when Michael “The Train Man” Lavrich started sharing his model trains with delighted children—and adults—at the Downtown Bend Library.

In the decades since then, his annual display of model trains has become a highly anticipated holiday tradition for countless families in Central Oregon. This year, Lavrich is back to share the trains with young and old alike.

We know many of you are excited to see Michael’s trains running once again; we are anticipating a very busy few days. As such, we are asking for everyone’s patience, kindness, and understanding if you plan to visit the trains.

The room capacity is limited, so we will be bringing people in and out in a steady stream according to capacity. Note that the last entry for sessions will be 15 minutes before the end time, so, for example, if a session runs 3–5:30, the last entry will be at 5:15 p.m. (please see below for times and for reduced-capacity times to allow for ADA accessibility).

Please be mindful of the people in line and limit all viewing to no more than 20 minutes. And remember, all of this is done thanks to the warm generosity of Michael Lavrich. He volunteers his time and his trains, and it’s a lot of work. Thank you, Michael!

WHERE: Downtown Bend Library (601 NW Wall Street, Bend)

WHEN:

December 16, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.; room capacity reduced 10–10:30 a.m. to provide ADA access)

December 16, 3–5:30 p.m. (last viewing 5:15 p.m.)

December 17, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.)

December 17, 3–5:30 p.m. (last viewing 5:15 p.m.)

December 18, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.)

December 18, 3–6:00 p.m. (last viewing 5:45 p.m.)

December 19, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.)

December 19, 3–6:00 p.m. (last viewing 5:45 p.m.)

December 21, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.)

December 21, 3–6:00 p.m. (last viewing 5:45 p.m.)

December 22, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.)

December 22, 3–5:30 p.m. (last viewing 5:15 p.m.)