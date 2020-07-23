Bend’s Epic Aircraft reaches milestone: FAA production certification for E1000 plane

Business

Delayed by COVID-19, the company helped devise remote review process

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend's Epic Aircraft on Thursday received its long-sought FAA production certificate for the E1000 all carbon fiber six-seat, single-engine turboprop plane.

The FAA approval "allows Epic to accelerate aircraft deliveries by enabling them to manufacture, flight test and issue airworthiness certificates with reduced FAA presence," the company, based at the Bend Municipal Airport, said in its announcement.

“Achieving FAA production certificate is tremendous milestone,” said Epic CEO Doug King. “It is a rigorous process involving the approval of a vast number of documents, processes and systems, with composites adding additional complexity.

"This approval validates the extraordinary efforts of our team and the extensive investments we have made in our world-class manufacturing and quality control systems,” he added.

The company’s pursuit of FAA production certification started years ago, in tandem with its type certification program, which concluded last November.

Epic was poised several months ago to complete the FAA production audit, a precursor to the production certificate, when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted plans. FAA-mandated travel limitations restricted onsite visits, which are typically essential to the certificate approval process.

Epic said they collaborated with the FAA "to devise new processes, using remote technologies, to conduct the required series of reviews and audits, prior to the final onsite assessment. "

King added, “We applaud the FAA for their rapid adoption of these new tools and technologies in the face of this pandemic, allowing us to keep the PC process moving forward and ultimately achieving final approvals.”

The FAA presented the production certificate to King in a ceremony on Thursday, surrounded by his manufacturing team in the E1000 final assembly area.

The company has completed three customer aircraft deliveries so far this year, with plans to now further accelerate production schedules for the $3.25 million aircraft.

Powered by the Pratt & Whitney 1200-horsepower PT6A-67A engine, the Epic E1000 all carbon fiber single-engine turboprop flies at maximum cruise speeds of 333 knots, climbs at 4,000 feet per minute, operates at up to 34,000 feet and offers a full fuel payload of 1,100 pounds.