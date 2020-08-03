Bend’s Hydro Flask taking on counterfeit imports with ITC filing

Business

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hydro Flask, Bend-based maker of high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and a Helen of Troy Limited brand, announced Monday its recent filing with the U.S. International Trade Commission to combat widespread unlawful importation of counterfeit products into the U.S.

Hydro Flask said its ITC filing is "part of a multifaceted strategy to enforce its intellectual property and expand its brand protection initiatives. "

"Hydro Flask is widely recognized for its high quality, durability and performance," said Helen of Troy Housewares President Larry Witt. "We are proud to take this measure to help ensure our consumers receive legitimate, high-quality Hydro Flask products that deliver the authentic experience the brand represents.

"We are taking a stand against online platforms, importers, and sellers that are complicit in facilitating the sales of counterfeit Hydro Flask products."

"The proliferation of counterfeit goods in the market has exploded over the last few years for nearly all brands, including Hydro Flask," continued Witt. "Hydro Flask's ITC filing represents an important step of our proactive brand protection strategy. The message is clear: We aim to stop the rampant and egregious violation of our intellectual property at every level."