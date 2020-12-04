New round of COVID-19 relief grants for Deschutes, Jefferson county businesses

Business

Nearly $3 million; eligibility expanded; not first-come, first-served

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, together with Deschutes and Jefferson counties, are offering another round of grants to Central Oregon small businesses and non-profits negatively impacted by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

The application period opened Friday, Dec. 4, and will close at midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 9. To apply, visit https://www.coic.org/grant.

Deschutes County is receiving more than $2.2 million from the State of Oregon as part of this CARES relief funding allocation. The county will also be contributing an additional $75,000 of CARES relief funding to the program. Eligible applicants can receive grants up to $20,000 each.

Jefferson County is receiving over $700,000 from the State of Oregon from CARES Act funding. Eligible applicants can receive grants from up to $10,000 each. Exceptions may be made for higher awards.

Businesses or non-profits who received grants in previous rounds are eligible to apply again. Eligibility requirements have also been expanded to allow for more applicants to qualify for funding compared to previous grant rounds. Businesses should apply in the county where they are located and do the majority of their business.

Unlike some previous rounds, these grants will not be first-come, first-served. The application period will remain open during the scheduled time and all eligible grant applications will be considered for funding.

A complete overview of program guidelines and eligibility requirements is available at https://www.coic.org/grant

Eligible applicants must have 100 or fewer employees, be located in Deschutes, or Jefferson County, and current on all federal, state and local taxes. Sole proprietors are eligible and encouraged to apply! Nonprofit organizations must have federal 501c3 status to be eligible.

COIC is administering the delivery of this program in partnership with the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-lab and a broad network of local and regional partners, including: Deschutes, and Jefferson counties; local cities; the Warm Springs Community Action Team; Central Oregon Small Business Development Center (SBDC); Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO); the Latino Community Association; NeighborImpact; Opportunity Knocks; and the La Pine, Sunriver, Bend, Sisters, Redmond, Prineville-Crook County, and Madras-Jefferson County Chambers of Commerce.

This program is funded by CARES Act legislation and administered through the State of Oregon to both Deschutes County and Jefferson County.

COIC was designated a Council of Governments in 1972 under ORS 190 and serves the local governments of Central Oregon. COIC provides regional services for employment and training, alternative high school education, business loans, planning and governance, community and economic development, and public transportation services operated by Cascades East Transit. For more information, visit www.coic.org.