Grants Pass debt-collecting company to lay off dozens

Business

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — One of the largest employers in Grants Pass is planning to lay off dozens of workers, starting in April.

The Daily Courier reports Performant Recovery notified the city up to 60 workers will be included in the layoffs and 31 employees who were previously furloughed also will not be coming back.

Performant collects on defaulted student loans and other debts. In a letter to the city and state, corporate human resources director Julie Snyder blamed the layoffs on the pandemic and changes in federal student loan processing.