Oregon employers, workers urged to take a ‘Safety Break’ on May 12

Business

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Committing to workplace health and safety is no small task. New hazards and challenges arise – sometimes unexpectedly. Stepping back to re-assess how far you’ve come and how far you still need to go can be difficult during the daily thrum of work.

Yet, it is essential. That is why Oregon OSHA encourages employers and workers across the state to take part in Safety Break for Oregon. The annual event – now in its 18th year – calls on employers and workers at a variety of worksites to pause and reflect on the importance of protecting people from hazards and harm while on the job.

Will you take the Wednesday, May 12, stand-down as an opportunity to refresh your knowledge and training? Will you conduct a clear-eyed examination of where safety and health could be improved at your worksite? Or will you celebrate your successes and recognize emerging safety leaders?

The choice of activity is yours. Sign up now. You could even win a prize.

“This stand-down provides an opportunity for employers and workers to remember the high value they should place on preventing injury and illness in the workplace,” said Michael Wood, administrator of Oregon OSHA. “Safety Break for Oregon is not merely symbolic. At its best, it offers an opportunity to focus on the best ways to make safety a reality in the workplace by identifying and eliminating hazards.”

“And this year’s event takes on even greater importance,” Wood added, “when you consider our collective and ongoing project to keep Oregon workers safe – from workplace health and safety hazards of all kinds – during the global coronavirus pandemic.”

Oregon OSHA encourages employers and workers to share their Safety Break activities on social media:

Share what your worksite is doing by using #SafetyBreak and #OregonOSHA hashtags

Tag Oregon OSHA on Facebook at @OregonOSHA and at @OregonDCBS on Twitter

Check out what organizations have shared on social media during previous Safety Break events by using #TBT

Those who participate in Safety Break are expected to follow the appropriate guidance and rules related to COVID-19 in the workplace. Companies that sign up online by Friday, May 7, and participate in Safety Break for Oregon will be entered to win one of three $100 checks, to be used for a luncheon of their choice.

The prizes will go to participating companies as part of a random drawing. The Oregon SHARP Alliance sponsors the contest. The nonprofit group promotes safety and health management by encouraging teamwork and cooperation among people, employers, and organizations to improve workplace health and safety for Oregon workers.

For more information, ideas on how to host an event, or to download graphics, visit the Safety Break for Oregon website. Learn more about Oregon OSHA’s workplace guidance and resources related to COVID-19.

The division offers free consultation services for employers (no citations or fines), as well as technical specialists:

Consultation services – Provides free assistance with safety and health programs

Technical staff – Helps employers understand requirements

Phone (toll-free in Oregon): 800-922-2689

Online

Email: tech.web@oregon.gov

###

Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state’s workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, visit osha.oregon.gov.

The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon’s largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, go to www.dcbs.oregon.gov.