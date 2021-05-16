Jackson’s Corner closes Bend Eastside location due to hiring challenges

Business

'Until further notice,' consolidating at westside spot

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The hiring challenges affecting Central Oregon restaurants and many other businesses has prompted Jackson’s Corner to close its Eastside location for an indefinite period.

The restaurant announced on Facebook that “it is with heavy hearts” that they decided to close the Eastside location at 1500 NE Cushing Drive “until further notice,” with Sunday its last day “before we consolidate our teams to the Westside location, at 845 NW Delaware Avenue.

"We, among many others, are struggling to hire and cannot sustain the well-being of our rock-star staff we call family, while also maintaining the volume at both restaurants," the business wrote. "We care about our team, and combining forces is the best move for all of us at JC."

A reopening date for the Eastside spot is not known, the restaurant said, but it added, "this is not forever, just until next time."