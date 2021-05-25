Central Oregon top real estate awards announced

Business

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® (COAR) will present the 2021 EnCOAR awards on June 7th at Tetherow Resort. The EnCOAR awards represent those members that have given back to the association through volunteer work, are very involved in the community, respected among their peers and represent REALTOR spirit.

The 2021 EnCOAR awardees are:

REALTOR of the Year: Debbie Martorano, RE/MAX Key Properties

Rookie of the Year: Megan Zampko, Pacwest Realty Group

Affiliate of the Year: Amber Wilson, Umpqua Bank

COARPAC Cup Small Office: Desert Sky Realty

COARPAC Cup Large Office: Windermere -Redmond

WCR Member of the Year: Jessica McIntyre, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW and

Cat Zwicker, Desert Sky Realty

WCR Affiliate of the Year: Susan Simonsen, AmeriTitle

Commercial Transaction of the Year: Brian Fratzke and Howard Friedman, Jay Lyons and Grant Schultz for 777 NW Wall Street, Bend Oregon

Additionally, at the EnCOAR Awards COAR will present the 2021 Housing Champion Award. This award is presented to public servants who have supported homeownership and protected private property rights through policymaking, collaboration and other initiatives. This year, recipients are:

Carolyn Eagan, City of Bend

Nick Lelack, Deschutes County

Pacific Crest Affordable Housing

