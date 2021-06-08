‘The sizzle that sells the steak’: Les Schwab Amphitheater expects to bring in some $20 million this summer

Business

Big names on big summer concert series that's already breaking records

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Les Schwab Amphitheater is preparing for its busiest season of the year -- and quite possibly its most profitable one -- after the severe pause caused by COVID-19.

At the moment, the venue has announced 21 concerts and counting, a new record. The previous record number of shows was 17. And all of this year's concerts are packed between August and October.

John Legend is the latest addition to the list, with a Sept. 12 concert announced Tuesday, along with such recent announcements as Foreigner on Sept. 21, Brandi Carlile Sept. 4-5, Death Cab for Cutie Sept. 6 and more. See the full lineup here.

Eastes said the big-name shows are "a direct result" of the newly renovated stage and the recently announced partnership with Live Nation.

In a 2015 study, the Les Schwab Amphitheater found that each concert brought in about $1 million for the Old Mill and surrounding businesses.

"It's the sizzle that sells the steak," Beau Eastes, marketing director for the Les Schwab Amphitheater told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday.

Eastes says he expects this year's concert lineup will bring in more money than ever before, with a resulting broad economic impact for businesses in the Old Mill District and well beyond.

