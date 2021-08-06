Federal pandemic jobless benefit programs set to end Sept. 4; state offers career help

Business

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several pandemic-related temporary federal unemployment benefit programs expire Sept. 4, and the Oregon Employment Department reminded Friday that it's ready to help those affected find work or training.

“We know these are uncertain times for many people, since federal benefits end Sept. 4. We want to help, and we encourage them to contact our WorkSource Oregon offices to get assistance in finding work, and exploring new career options or training,” said David Gerstenfeld, acting director of the Employment Department.

In late August, the department will notify more than 600,000 people who received unemployment benefits at some point during the pandemic that these programs will expire on Sept. 4.

The expiring benefit programs are Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and the Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) program.

Information on assistance available now and when temporary federal benefits end is at unemployment.oregon.gov/resources. This includes links to 211info.org, rental and housing assistance, health care, food assistance, and more. The department’s resources page lists programs for workers and people who are self-employed as well as links to other valuable resources.