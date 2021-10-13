Oregon beer sales plunged 22% in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, closures, trade group says

Business

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- According to Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission reports, brewers sold 324,159 fewer barrels of beer in Oregon in 2020 than 2019, a 22% reduction due to COVID-19 restrictions and closures, the Oregon Beverage Alliance reported Wednesday.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon brewers helped create 40,000 jobs, $2 billion in wages each year and contributed $6.5 billion in economic activity for the state. Sadly, reports from the Beer Institute, show Oregon beer lost 3,000 direct and indirect jobs in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“Closures and restrictions due to COVID-19 had a devastating impact on Oregon’s breweries, wineries, cideries, distilleries, restaurants, bars and hospitality sector. It will take years for these local businesses to recover,” said the Oregon Beverage Alliance. “In order to survive, these local businesses need the support of customers and elected officials.”

Overall last year, Americans spent 12% less on alcohol, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). USDA’s Food Expenditure Series revealed while American’s spent $11.4 billion more for alcohol consumption at home, sales away from home – at brewpubs, tasting rooms, restaurants, bars and stadiums – were down $39 billion. That’s a 12% reduction in sales from the previous year. Most of those losses came from beer sales. According to the National Beer Wholesalers Association, the beer industry lost $20 billion in sales because of COVID-19 closures and restrictions.

