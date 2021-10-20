Alaska Airlines cutting back on Redmond-Portland nonstop flights, meaning Seattle trip for some

(Update: Airline says reduced flights are due to 'standard operational changes,' not staff shortages)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Passengers flying out of Redmond Airport are noticing a difference: fewer nonstop flights to Portland.

Cailee Olson, Alaska Airlines' media relations manager, wrote to NewsChannel 21 in an e-mail that the cutback is part of 'standard seasonal operation changes, not a response to staffing" issues or problems.

There are no scheduled nonstop flights between Redmond and Portland after Nov. 3.

Earlier this month, the Eisenhower Airport in Wichita announced Alaska Airlines would be cutting back on nonstop flights to Seattle due to staffing shortages.

One commenter on NewsChannel 21's Facebook page said she will have a layover in Seattle just to get to Portland.

Overall passenger numbers have decreased, when comparing 2019 and 2021. In July and August travel numbers are similar but in September numbers are not at the usual level, a monthly number that usually trends upward.

Redmond Airport Director Zach Bass told NewsChannel 21 flights schedules are fluid and are always changing.