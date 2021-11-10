Sisters company among 14 across Oregon recognized for hiring veterans

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fourteen Oregon companies that work with the Oregon Employment Department are being recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday with the HIRE Vets Medallion Award for their investment in recruiting, employing, and providing long-term career opportunities to our nation’s veterans.

“We are pleased to see the result of our employees’ efforts to help businesses see the value of hiring veterans. Last year, 10 companies received this award, and we are pleased to report that this year, four more companies are investing in and valuing veterans as employees,” said David Gerstenfeld, acting director of the Employment Department.

Oregon’s HIRE Vets Medallion companies are in all parts of the state and include small or medium-sized businesses.

“A&M Transport has always focused on hiring Veterans, as it is a small way we can show our appreciation for all they have done for all of us. We value Veterans for their service to this Country and for their exceptional work ethics they bring to the table,” said Gaylene Nixon, who is responsible for driver development and recruiting for A & M Transport, a Glendale-based company.

The City of Tigard also was recognized. “Tigard is excited to be recognized as a HIRE Vets Medallion recipient! We have a long history of hiring our nation’s military veterans and value their important contribution to Team Tigard. We look forward to continuing our efforts to hire, retain, and support our veterans,” said Brandi, Leos, Senior Human Resources Business Partner at the City of Tigard.

"When recruiting veterans, we know we’re getting someone who is reliable, trainable and has a sense of ownership over the work they produce,” said Brad Scardino, Flux program manager. “Flux believes this so much, we’ve created a program for veteran engagement so we can ensure we are continuously attracting veteran talent and the skills and experiences they bring."

"Cayuse Holdings understands the value that veterans bring to the workplace, and we are proud to support veteran careers,” said Billy Nerenberg, chief executive officer of Cayuse Holdings. “Many of our leaders are veterans, and many current employees still serve. These veterans inherently act as mentors in their roles, setting an example for our employees. We support our veteran employees in several ways, including education incentives, a wellness program for them and their families, and a staff liaison who provides valuable resources. We recruit new employees using targeted language and sites to find veterans, and we offer a referral bonus for employees that help us hire other veterans."

Local Veterans' Employer Representatives at the Employment Department are dedicated staff who assist businesses in filling their workforce needs with job-seeking veterans. As veterans, they use their own knowledge and expertise to perform a wide range of duties on behalf of businesses, including promoting the HIRE Vets Medallion Program and guiding employers on the process. The next application period is early next year.

More information can be found at oregon.gov/jobs/pages/veterans or HIREVets.gov.

2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Recipients EMPLOYER OREGON CITY A&M Transport Glendale Bullet Rental & Sales, Inc Klamath Falls Cayuse Holdings, LLC Pendleton City of Tigard Tigard ENERGYneering Solutions Inc. Sisters Flux Resources, LLC Lake Oswego Hood River Consulting Engineers (GDM, Inc.) Hood River Marathon Coach, Inc. Coburg Mark Ronning LLC (Northwest Veterans Law) Salem NORTH AMERICA MATTRESS CORP Clackamas Ondadottedline, LLC Salem Portland Patrol Portland Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Roseburg TP Trucking LLC Central Point

