Leading Edge Aviation adds helicopter tours, charters

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Leading Edge Aviation of Bend announced Thursday a new division which brings Central Oregon aerial tour options to visitors and locals alike. Effective immediately, Leading Edge will book helicopter tours and charters focusing on Central Oregon’s landscape highlights.

Leading Edge Aviation has been a long time Bend business, passionate about customer experience and the beauty and diversity of Central Oregon, the company said in its announcement.

The creation of the tour outlet will bring customers a heightened level of satisfaction from start to finish, as the process from booking to touchdown will be seamless and professional.

"We put professionalism and safety above all else," says Brad Fraley, President of Leading Edge Aviation. "Leading Edge truly values being a part of the Bend community and that's what inspired us to create this tour outlet. It's all about appreciating the landscape and the history of Central Oregon in a whole new way."

Bookings for tours can be made by contacting Leading Edge: www.flybend.com/tours/

541-639-9438

tours@flybend.com

About Leading Edge Aviation: Operating in Central Oregon for more than two decades, Leading Edge Aviation operates helicopters in support of the Department of the Interior and the United States Forest Service as well as offering helicopter charters, and airplane and helicopter tour options in Central Oregon. Leading Edge has been the flight provider for the Central Oregon Community College Aviation Degree Program since 2006. Leading Edge is a Certified Robinson Overhaul Facility, and offers aircraft maintenance and avionics services. For a one stop shop for all things aviation, visit Leading Edge today. www.flyleadingedge.com