Central Oregon Builders Association announces 2021 Excellence Award winners
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Builders Association on Friday announced the prestigious annual COBA Excellence Award winners, nominated and voted on by fellow COBA members.
Residential Builder of the Year
Salvesen Homes
Commercial Builder of the Year
CS Construction
Green Builder of the Year
Bend/Redmond Habitat for Humanity
Remodeler of the Year
Stilson Builders
Green Commercial Builder of the Year
Kellcon, Inc.
Sub-Contractor of the Year
Brian’s Cabinets
President’s Awards
Charley Miller, Miller Lumber
Public Official of the Year
Tony DeBone, Deschutes County
Commissioner
Architect of the Year
BLRB Architects
Home Designer of the Year
Jason Todd Home Design, LLC
Material Supplier of the Year
Empire Stone Company
Lifetime Achievement
Todd Hakala, Brian’s Cabinets
Associate of the Year
Central Oregon Association of Realtors (COAR)
Realtor of the Year
NAI Cascade
Developer of the Year
Pahlisch Homes
New Member of the Year
Pence Construction
Non-Profit Partner of the Year
First Story
Volunteer of the Year
Deborah Flagan, Hayden Homes
Committee Member of the Year
Kathy Temple, Ed Staub & Sons
People’s Choice Award
Mark Huffman, Sage Builders
Gary Bunger Industry Loyalty Award
Taylor Northwest
Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA) is a 700-member nonprofit trade association. The mission of COBA is to represent the building industry before government and the community, to promote high ethical standards within the building industry, to provide service to its membership and to defend the opportunities of home ownership for all.
