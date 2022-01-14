Central Oregon Builders Association announces 2021 Excellence Award winners

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Builders Association on Friday announced the prestigious annual COBA Excellence Award winners, nominated and voted on by fellow COBA members.

Residential Builder of the Year

Salvesen Homes

Commercial Builder of the Year

CS Construction

Green Builder of the Year

Bend/Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Remodeler of the Year

Stilson Builders

Green Commercial Builder of the Year

Kellcon, Inc.

Sub-Contractor of the Year

Brian’s Cabinets

President’s Awards

Charley Miller, Miller Lumber

Public Official of the Year

Tony DeBone, Deschutes County

Commissioner

Architect of the Year

BLRB Architects

Home Designer of the Year

Jason Todd Home Design, LLC

Material Supplier of the Year

Empire Stone Company

Lifetime Achievement

Todd Hakala, Brian’s Cabinets

Associate of the Year

Central Oregon Association of Realtors (COAR)

Realtor of the Year

NAI Cascade

Developer of the Year

Pahlisch Homes

New Member of the Year

Pence Construction

Non-Profit Partner of the Year

First Story

Volunteer of the Year

Deborah Flagan, Hayden Homes

Committee Member of the Year

Kathy Temple, Ed Staub & Sons

People’s Choice Award

Mark Huffman, Sage Builders

Gary Bunger Industry Loyalty Award

Taylor Northwest

Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA) is a 700-member nonprofit trade association. The mission of COBA is to represent the building industry before government and the community, to promote high ethical standards within the building industry, to provide service to its membership and to defend the opportunities of home ownership for all.