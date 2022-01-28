UO planners analyze COVID-19’s deep economic impacts on Oregon workers

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on workers in Oregon were swift and deep, a new analysis confirms.

Economic impacts have been felt unequally across the economy, with many sectors thriving during the pandemic and others — particularly leisure and hospitality—experiencing widespread job losses.

The new analysis by Robert Parker and Benjamin Y. Clark, both with the University of Oregon’s School of Planning, Public Policy & Management, shows that 27 percent of Oregonians reported a change in employment status during the pandemic.

Eleven percent of employed Oregonians lost their job, 5 percent quit, and a little more than 2 percent retired.

Moreover, 26 percent of Oregon workers indicated they were considering quitting their job, despite 75 percent indicating they were very or somewhat satisfied with their current employment situation.

Link to full report: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4019586

About the authors

Robert Parker

Bob Parker is the Co-Director of the Institute for Policy Research and Engagement (formerly the Community Service Center) and the Program Director of the Community Planning Workshop (CPW) at the University of Oregon. Over the last 20 years, Bob has managed more than 300 policy and planning analysis projects with communities and state officials throughout Oregon. CPW is known widely throughout Oregon as one of the state’s critical policy analysis resources, connecting expertise of University faculty and students with communities and agencies. These relationships, as well as the vast policy analysis experience, help CPW provide service to communities and organizations throughout Oregon.

Benjamin Y. Clark

Benjamin Y. Clark is an Associate Professor of Public Administration and Co-Executive Director of the Institute for Policy Research and Engagement at the University of Oregon. His research interests include a range of policy and management issues. He is particularly curious about Coproduction, Crowdsourcing, and New Mobility.