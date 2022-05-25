Oregon Employment Dept. sets hiring event to help laid-off St. Charles Health System workers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Employment Department’s Rapid Response Team is planning an emergency health care hiring event next Thursday, June 2, to help the health care workers laid off from St. Charles Health System find meaningful work.

St. Charles recently announced it was laying off 105 workers and eliminating 76 vacant positions in a bid to reverse recent operating losses.

The hiring event will take place at WorkSource Oregon’s Bend office at 1645 NE Forbes Road, Suite 100. The public is invited to join the WorkSource Oregon Career Fair from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will help connect job seekers to local resources and employers and even allow health care workers who have been laid off a chance to interview on the spot with other local employers. Rapid Response staff can also provide health care workers advice on updating a resume so that their application stands out among the competition, the agency said.

You can find more information about WorkSource Oregon career assistance at worksourceoregon.org.