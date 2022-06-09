Simply Mac store in Bend’s Old Mill closes after apparently sudden, company-wide shutdown

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The employees at Simply Mac in the Old Mill District in Bend found out this morning the company is shutting down, and their store will be closing.

The website MacRumors reported that the reseller and service provider shut down after nearly 16 years in business.

The Bend store manager says he has not been contacted directly, but a group chat with other Simply Mac location employees shared a letter announcing all employees were terminated, Simply Mac is shutting down and they will not be paid Friday.

The store manager said he has since been calling customers with devices still in the store, letting them know the news.

He says there are eight devices ready for pickup, and roughly 10 still waiting for parts or repairs.

He plans to keep the store open Thursday to let customers pick up their devices.

Noah Chast will have more from the manager on the sudden closing, tonight on NewsChannel 21.