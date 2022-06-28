Sunriver Brewing, 3 other craft beverage makers partner to help restore Oregon forests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Once again, four leading Oregon craft beverage producers are teaming up with Oregon Parks Forever to raise funds to replant 25,000 trees in Oregon’s parks and forests.

Between record breaking fires caused by a freak windstorm to an extreme heat event that set the stage for another bad fire year, Oregon has seen unusually severe tree damage the past two years.

As we embark on summer activities, fire officials are warning that we are heading for another challenging fire season this summer.

So, once again, sustainability-minded craft beverage producers Canned Oregon by Stoller Wine Group, Fort George Brewery, Portland Cider Company, and Sunriver Brewing are collaborating to help Oregon Parks Forever’s effort to replant 1 million trees so that Oregon’s forests will once again be green and lush for future generations.

For all of July and August, at all Oregon retailers, $1 from select 6-pack of cans of Sunriver Brewing and Fort George beer, Portland Cider Company cider, and 375mL cans of Canned Oregon wine by Stoller Wine Group sold will be donated to Oregon Parks Forever as part of their tree replanting campaign.

"Each dollar collected will cover the cost of planting one tree," Tuesday's announcement said. "You buy one. We plant one."

"We are thrilled to have the continuing support of these fine craft beverage producers toward this important project. With the help of these fine craft beverage makers, and many others, we were able to fund the planting of over a half a million trees last year. Trees provide the very necessities of life,” said Seth Miller, Oregon Parks Forever executive director. “They clear our air, protect our drinking water, create healthy communities and feed our souls. Our forests provide critical wildlife habitat, natural beauty, and recreational opportunities. They sequester carbon and help reduce soil erosion by stabilizing slopes and preventing landslides.”

Oregon Parks Forever has set a goal of planting at least a million trees. So far, they have funded the replanting of more than half a million trees! You can support their efforts by donating directly, or buying the participating products from these craft beverage producers at your local retailer this summer.

About Oregon Parks Forever

Since 1995, Oregon Parks Forever has been raising funds to help fund programs and projects that enhance the experience of using Oregon’s parks & forests. Emphasis is placed on projects that protect existing facilities and amenities, increase park accessibility, provide healthy activities and educate the future stewards of our public lands. Oregon Parks Forever is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission includes working with federal, state, local and tribal public land managers to enhance and preserve special places and experiences in all Oregon parks.

For more information, visit orparksforever.org/

About Stoller Wine Group

Stoller Wine Group is a family of wine brands from Oregon wine pioneer, Bill Stoller. Its brands and products are based on various price points and distribution models. They include Stoller Family Estate, Chehalem Winery, History, Canned Oregon, and Chemistry. Fun, fast-paced, and progressive, the Stoller Wine Group is always seeking to improve its brands, and company, with a lens towards sustainability and its B Corp values. For more information, visit stollerwinegroup.com

About Sunriver Brewing

Sunriver Brewing Company’s pub in the Village at Sunriver opened to rave reviews in the summer of 2012. Recognizing that the original pub would not accommodate demand, a 13,000-square foot building was purchased in the Business Park in 2014. Since that time, Sunriver Brewing Company has garnered many national and international awards for their craft beer. In February of 2016, Sunriver opened its second pub location on Galveston Avenue in Bend Oregon. The year of 2017 included a major national accomplishment with winning Small Brewing Company of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival. In 2019 Sunriver opened its third pub in the Oakway Center located in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, visit sunriverbrewingcompany.com

About Fort George Brewery

Fort George Brewery is a family-owned and operated craft brewery in Astoria, Oregon. They have been making beer in Astoria for over 15 years. What started out as an 8.5 barrel system in the back of a pub has grown to become so much more than a brewery. Fort George is proud to be a member of a thriving community on the coast, operating 2 restaurants for the hungry people, a taproom for the thirsty ones, 2 smaller scale research and development breweries, one large scale production facility, and a craft-focused distributor representing a handsome portfolio of over 200 similarly-minded breweries, wineries and cideries. They distribute their original beers across the Pacific Northwest but the heart of Fort George is in Astoria. Fort George makes beer for a stronger community.

About PortlandCider Company

Portland Cider Company was founded in 2013 to bring hand-crafted, award-winning cider to the Northwest. The company recognizes Portland and her bold spirit as the inspiration behind their innovative ciders, and promises the cleanest, tastiest and most enjoyable cider-drinking experience the city has to offer. Portland Cider has two taproom locations in the Portland Metro Area, where they encourage all to visit, sample, and expect more from the cider they drink. For more information, visit portlandcider.com