Oregon’s minimum wage — make that wages — rise again Friday, still at three different levels

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Minimum-wage workers will get a raise when Oregon’s minimum wage rates go up on July 1, the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries said.

“Oregon’s minimum wage increase is more important than ever this year, as people work to stay afloat with increasing national costs,” says Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle.

As of July 1, Oregon minimum wages will be:

Portland metro area (within urban growth boundary): $14.75 per hour (was $14)

Standard counties (and outside urban growth boundary), including Deschutes: $13.50 per hour (was $12.75)

Non-urban counties, including Crook and Jefferson: $12.50 per hour (was $12)

Oregon's minimum wage rate depends on work location, as the state is divided into three minimum wage regions. More information is available at oregon.gov/minimumwage.

These rate increases represent the sixth yearly increase since 2016 and are the final pre-determined increases in state law. Beginning next year, Oregon minimum wage rates will once again automatically be indexed to inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI), a figure published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Oregon’s inflation adjusted rate structure is proving ever more critical given national and global inflationary trends.

The federal minimum wage has not gone up since 2009. It's still at $7.25, less than half the Portland-Metro area minimum wage. Oregon workers must be paid Oregon minimum wage, with few exceptions.

Workers who aren’t receiving the correct minimum wage or don’t receive the increased minimum wage can contact BOLI to make a complaint at oregon.gov/minimumwage. Employers can visit the same webpage for answers to questions or to download the required worksite poster. They can also contact our employer assistance hotline by emailing ta.email@boli.oregon.gov or calling 971-361-8400.