Oregon average gas price drops 12.3 cents in a week, averaging $5.26 a gallon, still above U.S. level

CHICAGO (KTVZ) -- Oregon's average gasoline price has fallen 12.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $5.26 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,307 stations in Oregon. Prices in Oregon are 26.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but stand $1.59/g higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 10.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.54 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oregon was priced at $4.55/g Sunday while the most expensive was $5.99/g, a difference of $1.44/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51/g Monday. The national average is down 47.9 cents per gallon from a month ago but stands $1.35/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Oregon and the national average going back ten years:

July 18, 2021: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

July 18, 2020: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 18, 2019: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

July 18, 2018: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

July 18, 2017: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 18, 2016: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 18, 2015: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 18, 2014: $3.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

July 18, 2013: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

July 18, 2012: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

Oregon cities and their current gas prices:

Eugene- $5.21/g, down 11.9 cents per gallon from last week's $5.33/g.

Salem- $5.04/g, down 19.5 cents per gallon from last week's $5.23/g.

Portland- $5.34/g, down 13.3 cents per gallon from last week's $5.48/g.

“We've seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we've seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"So far, we've seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the South, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on a small fraction of U.S. gasoline stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy also fuels KTVZ.COM's Pump Patrol, to check on the lowest gas prices on the High Desert.