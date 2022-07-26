Oregon Small Business Association honors COCC adviser Jim Wilcox as ‘State Star’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College’s Jim Wilcox, small business adviser and program manager for the college’s Small Business Development Center, recently was named Oregon’s “State Star” for outstanding service by the state office of the national SBDC network.

Wilcox will be honored this September at the association’s national conference in San Diego.

“The impacts you have made on the business owners you’ve assisted are commendable,” said Mark Gregory, network director of the Oregon SBDC, in announcing the award to Wilcox. “Your 22 years of service to businesses in Oregon are truly remarkable.”

To date, Wilcox has assisted and advised 859 small business clients, has launched 29 small businesses and helped create 600 jobs, and has worked with business owners to secure $39,106,622 in loans and capital for business expansion, according to association records.

With a background in management, business ownership and human resources, Wilcox has extensive experience in managing the day-to-day business operations of a small business. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Portland State University.

COCC’s SBDC, part of the college’s Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development, offers free business advice, small business resources and support, and a host of classes and trainings for entrepreneurs and startups. Visit cocc.edu/sbdc to learn more.