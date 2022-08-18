Workers at Crux Fermentation Project in Bend vote against forming union

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Workers at the Crux Fermentation Project in Bend have soundly rejected an effort to form a union, the National Labor Relations Board confirmed this week.

A dozen of the 28 eligible voters cast ballots, with 10 votes against unionization and two in favor, according to results certified last Friday.

A petition was filed in April to form the Crux Front of the House Employees Union, which would have included workers at the facility on SW Division Street, except for brewers and supervisors.

Organizer John Stewart said at the time that employees had been talking about forming a union for years, to have a bigger say in decisions that affect their livelihood.

Stewart did not respond to emails from NewsChannel 21, but the branding and marketing manager for Crux, Jason Randles, said in a statement, “We have taken the concerns of employees to heart. We are actively listening to and acting upon concerns the team has.”