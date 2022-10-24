Central Oregon Builders Association announces 2023 Showcase Home builder

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --The Central Oregon Builders Association announced Monday the 2023 Showcase Home Builder. Solaire Homebuilders has been selected to build the 2023 COBA Showcase House Presented by Parr Lumber.

Solaire Homebuilders has been serving Central Oregon since 1995, with a primary focus on energy efficiency, indoor air quality and making use of our abundant sunlight. The high-performance homes they build cost less to operate, are more comfortable, and have significantly better indoor air quality. Solaire-built homes are more than a house – they are a durable and climate-resilient legacy for their homeowners for generations to come.

Geoff Harris, President of Solaire, said, “We are honored and excited to build the 2023 COBA Showcase Home. We will be demonstrating how to build a Net Zero Energy home with conventional materials by using our systematic approach to achieving high performance. We look forward to hosting the community for an open house during construction as a learning opportunity for builders, realtors and homeowners.”

The completed Showcase Home will be open to the public for tours during the 2023 COBA Tours of Homes in July 2023.

The COBA Showcase Home is an opportunity for companies & individuals to feature their labor &/or materials to visitors and other builders while being displayed on the Tour of Homes. This is also a COBA fundraiser with contributions from the building industry to directly support COBA’s mission and its efforts to keep the industry healthy and working for you.

“This is an excellent opportunity to get involved & give back to the industry. We see companies coming together from all over Central Oregon to contribute to the building of this home. It is also a great way to have the public get to see their work within the house that will be displayed on the 2023 Tour of Homes.” --Mandy Weidman, Senior Vice President, Central Oregon Builders Association.

Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA) is a 725-member non-profit trade association. The mission of COBA is to represent the building industry before government and the community, to promote high ethical standards within the building industry, to provide service to its membership and to defend the opportunities of home ownership for all.