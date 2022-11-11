Avelo Airlines launches twice-a-week nonstop flights between Redmond and Palm Springs

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Avelo Airlines on Friday began offering twice-a-week seasonal nonstop service to Palm Springs, California from Central Oregon’s Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM).

Avelo said it is the only airline at RDM offering nonstop service to Palm Springs. Very low, one-way fares between RDM and Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) starting at $39* are available at AveloAir.com.

Here's the rest of the airline's news release giving the details of the previously announced flights:

The new route will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft on Mondays and Fridays. In addition to Palm Springs, Avelo flies nonstop between RDM and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) – LA’s most popular and convenient airport.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “We’re excited to start this new service from Central Oregon with our new exclusive nonstop route to Palm Springs. Our Central Oregon Customers already know that Avelo is the most convenient and affordable way to get to Los Angeles. Now flying to Palm Springs is easier than ever – whether for vacation, a weekend getaway, or reconnecting with family and friends.”

Redmond Municipal Airport Director Zachary Bass said, “RDM is very excited to grow our relationship with Avelo Airlines with their addition of Palm Springs direct service. Avelo has been a great new airline partner.”

Find Your Oasis in Palm Springs

Palm Springs is Southern California’s most storied desert oasis, with nine distinct cities—Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio, and Coachella—each with its own personality and blend of experiences. From an emerging art scene to international film, sporting, and music events, the choices of things to do are endless. With natural hot mineral springs, lush palm groves, over 100 golf courses, and more than 300 sunny days per year, Greater Palm Springs presents a unique combination of escape, adventure, recreation, and relaxation any time of the year.

Scott White, President and CEO of Visit Greater Palm Springs, said, “Greater Palm Springs is the perfect winter getaway destination, with inspiring natural beauty, endless sunshine, outdoor activities, and unique wellness offerings like our natural hot mineral springs. Our destination offers more than 200 world-class events throughout the year, including live entertainment and major touring acts at the new $300 million Acrisure Arena, home to the American Hockey League Coachella Valley Firebirds.”

America’s Affordable and Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 1.3 million Customers on more than 10,000 flights.

In addition to offering customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

Avelo now serves 34 destinations across the U.S. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America’s most reliable airlines with a year-to-date flight cancellation rate of 1% and an industry-leading year-to-date checked bag handling performance.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo’s One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 34 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley’s Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $39 and must be booked by November 18, 2022 for travel completed by April 30, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo’s Contract of Carriage.