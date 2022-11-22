Central Oregon jobless rates edge upward in October; employment still tops pre-pandemic levels

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon unemployment rates continued edging upward in October, as the leisure and hospitality sector pulled back across the region, the state Employment Department reported Tuesday,

Here's this month's report:

Crook County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.3 percentage point in October to 5.4%. The unemployment rate is 0.7 percentage point above the record low set before the pandemic when it was 4.7%.

Crook County cut 40 nonfarm jobs in October, falling to 7,530. Employment levels in Crook County are up 11.2% from pre-pandemic levels (+740 jobs).

The county added 290 jobs in the last year (+4.0%). Crook County’s rate of job growth remains among the fastest of Oregon’s 36 counties over the past year. Job gains remain concentrated in construction (+120), information (+100 jobs), professional and business services (+70), and manufacturing (+30). Education and health services cut 60 jobs over the year, falling to 760 (-7.3%).

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA): The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in October from a revised 3.8% in September. The unemployment rate in October remains 0.6 percentage point above its record low 3.3% before the onset of the pandemic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that Deschutes County gained 680 jobs in October, rising to 91,340. Education and health services rose by 140 jobs in October to lead private industry. Mining, logging, and construction also impressed, rising by 110 jobs. Leisure and hospitality pulled back, cutting 390 jobs and dropping its total to 13,320. Manufacturing also cut jobs, falling to 6,020, a loss of 40. Local government education led October job growth, rising by 820 jobs to total 5,040. October seasonally adjusted employment exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 2,450 jobs or 2.8%.

Total nonfarm employment expanded by 2.6% (+2,320 jobs) from October 2021. Leisure and hospitality led private industry with an over-the-year gain of 550 jobs (+4.3%). Mining, logging, and construction continued its strong performance, adding 400 jobs (+4.9%). A few private industries shed jobs in the past year, including retail trade (-110 jobs) and professional and business services (-100). Local government education provided the biggest job boost, rising by 800 or 18.9%.

Jefferson County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.3 percentage point to 5.3% in October. The unemployment rate was 4.4% in November 2019 through January 2020, before the first impacts from COVID-19.

Total nonfarm employment fell by 80 in October, with government holding steady and private industry cutting 80. Leisure and hospitality cut 50 jobs while mining, logging, and construction lost 20. Jefferson County has grown 40 jobs above pre-pandemic levels (+0.6%).

The rate of job growth is slowing in Jefferson County, with total nonfarm employment up 160 jobs over the past year (+2.4%). Job gains were concentrated in wood product manufacturing (+90 jobs) and leisure and hospitality (+60 jobs). Education and health services cut 40 jobs over the year, falling to 680 (-5.6%).

The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the November county and metropolitan area unemployment rates on Tuesday, Dec. 20 and the statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for November on Wednesday, Dec 14.