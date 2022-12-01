Bend Chamber seeks nominations for 2023 Business Excellence Awards

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The nomination process for the Bend Chamber’s annual Business Excellence Awards is now open through Jan. 1, 2023. The 2023 Business Excellence Awards event is a celebration of the accomplishments and contributions of the Bend Chamber’s member organizations in 2022.

“This event is a time for us to take a moment and reflect back on some of the amazing work that is occurring in our community and recognize those that continue to contribute to our thriving economy. The Chamber aims to create opportunities for a diverse range of organizations and individuals to be recognized through creating a non-profit specific category, as well as different age criteria for leaders to be awarded,” shared Cyrus Mooney, Bend Chamber Events and Programs Lead.

“We feel encouraged about how this event has evolved and adapted over the years and we will be diligent in ensuring our Business Excellence Awards are a strong reflection of the Bend business community,” he added.

There are four award categories for organizations to choose from: Organizational Growth, Workplace Engagement, Community Stewardship (exclusively for non-profits), and Innovation. Two award categories for individuals are also available: Emerging Leader and Lifetime Leader.

One large (greater than 40 employees) and one small (40 employees or fewer) award will be presented for each organizational category, plus the two individual awards, for a grand total of 10 awards.

Award recipients will be announced in early February 2023, with the awards celebration taking place on March 7, 2023, at the Riverhouse Convention Center.

Detailed descriptions, criteria, and nomination forms for each award category can be found at BendChamber.org/Excellence.

The mission of the Bend Chamber is to create an environment where businesses, their employees and our community excel together through collaboration, advocacy, resources and leadership to meet Bend’s business challenges.