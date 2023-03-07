Bend’s median home sales price slips in February, while Redmond’s rises, appraiser’s report says

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend’s and Redmond’s median home sales prices went in opposite directions last month, with the Bend figure continuing its recent up-and-down meandering and Redmond’s bouncing back from recent declines, a report out Monday showed.

Bend’s median sales price slipped $25,000 to $660,000, down more than $100,000 from the peak $773,000 seen a year ago and the lowest figure since a $645,000 figure seen in the fall of 2021, Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group said.

The number of sales bounced back up to 112 in Bend last month from the recent low of 84 in January, but still below the year-ago pace of about 130. The average days on the market, stuck in single digits for much of the past year, continued its upward climb, with a 51-day figure that’s the highest since the spring of 2020. The inventory of homes held steady, at about a month’s supply.

Redmond’s median sales price rose, meanwhile, for the first time in several months, up $20,000 to $440,000, still down about $100,000 from last summer’s peak figure of $542,000, while the number of sales ticked upward, to 37, and the average days on market rose to a recent high of 56 days and the inventory held fairly steady at 1.4 months of supply.

Other median sale prices for single-family homes around the region included $575,000 for Sisters, $825,000 for Sunriver, $419,000 for La Pine, $330,000 in Jefferson County and $425,000 for Crook County.