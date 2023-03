Oregon's legal marijuana prices spiked during the pandemic, but in their latest report to lawmakers, the OLCC says the prices have fallen 16% from last year, to about $4 a gram, among lowest in the country. A partner in Bend's Tokyo Starfish gave us his views on why on Monday.

