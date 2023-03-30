GMC partners with Bend’s EarthCruiser to bring overlanding to its Hummer EV pickup

DETROIT (KTVZ) — GMC and Bend-based EarthCruiser Overland Vehicles are teaming up to help shape the future of overlanding with focused product development and innovative technologies that will provide zero-tailpipe-emission solutions to the overlanding arena -- starting with the Hummer EV Pickup.

These two iconic brands share a vision for an electric future, while inspiring customers to get out and see all that the world has to offer in a truck and overlanding solution that they can trust.

Working with EarthCruiser’s research and design division, ECI (EarthCruiser Innovations), and informed by their extensive experience in the field, GMC is collaborating in the design and development process for a next-generation overland upfit solution for electric vehicles that will be integrated onto the HUMMER EV Pickup.

GMC offers purpose-built vehicles designed and engineered to the highest standard. In 2019, the brand took its expertise in the premium off-roading space to new levels with the introduction of the AT4 sub-brand, followed by the launch of the ultra-capable Sierra AT4X in 2022. GMC then introduced the most advanced off-road midsize truck with the Canyon AT4X1.

GMC believes in an all-electric future and its commitment in this space is no exception. In 2020, the brand revealed the HUMMER EV Pickup, the world’s first all-electric supertruck, followed quickly by the HUMMER EV SUV in 20212. Most recently, GMC revealed the Sierra EV Denali3, making it the first and only brand with three all-electric truck offerings.

“GMC has long been a leader in professional-grade trucks with 100-plus years of uncompromising pickup capability, luxury and driver control,” said Josh Tavel, GM executive chief engineer, Battery Electric Trucks. “We had an instant connection with EarthCruiser — a leader in the overland community — and their similar vision to accelerate the zero-tailpipe-emissions future. EarthCruiser products have proven their performance in environments around the world and we’re excited to join them on this next chapter of adventure and exploration.”

This collaboration will look to leverage EarthCruiser’s renowned engineering expertise in the overland and off-road vehicle development space, proven through its successful lineup of EC Terranova, EarthCruiser EXP and FX overland vehicles, as well as their CORE line. GMC and EarthCruiser have come together in their shared vision to develop top-tier, zero-compromise adventure vehicles, leveraging EarthCruiser’s engineering technologies that have resulted in unique and innovative self-contained living habitats, while keeping capability and agility at the forefront.

“EarthCruiser designs its vehicles to thrive in the most extreme, toughest environments imaginable,” said EarthCruiser CEO/Founder Lance Gillies. “From the Australian Outback to the Alaskan wilderness and everywhere in between, an EarthCruiser was made to tackle tough terrain. As we consider the future of overlanding, we are continuing to look toward key technologies like electrification that will help us explore for decades to come. Electrification presents exciting opportunities for overland use, such as precise torque control over terrain and ease-of-use, in addition to zero-tailpipe emissions. We’re thrilled to be working with GM’s team of top-tier EV engineers and look to develop an overland vehicle that’s truly made for, and will define, the future of this industry.”

The GMC HUMMER EV overlander concept will be unveiled in late summer 2023.

About GMC

GMC offers a range of premium trucks and SUVs designed and engineered to the highest standard. With vehicles like the compact Terrain and full-size Yukon, all-new Canyon and Sierra light-duty, as well as the world’s first all-electric supertruck the GMC HUMMER EV, our trucks and SUVs deliver GMC’s signature combination of intuitive technologies, precise engineering and premium execution. Built on a strong foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902, GMC now sells in a dozen countries across the world. Details on all models are available at www.gmc.com, Instagram at @GMC, Twitter at @GMC or at www.facebook.com/gmc.

About EarthCruiser

EarthCruiser is a company of designers, engineers, technicians and, most of all, adventurers with millions of miles of collective, real world overlanding experience. With its EarthCruiser EXP, FX and EC Terranova models, EarthCruiser designs and manufactures the ultimate self-contained, 4x4 off-road, world exploration vehicles in Bend, Oregon. More information on EarthCruiser can be found at https://earthcruiser.com/

