Summit Health sets June grand opening of new Redmond specialty and surgery clinic location

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Summit Health announced this week the planned June 19 grand opening of its new state-of-the-art Redmond clinic location at 1001 NW Canal Blvd, Suite A.

The new 6,000-square-foot location will significantly expand Summit Health’s specialty and surgical services in Redmond by offering patients in Jefferson, Crook and northern Deschutes County expanded access to high-quality patient-centered health care services, located in Redmond’s medical community directly off Highway 97 on the north side of Redmond, the organization said in a news release that continues in full below:

The new Summit Health Specialty clinic location will immediately expand access for Cardiology, Pulmonary, Nephrology, Rheumatology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Pain Management, Podiatry, Ophthalmology, and Optometry services in Redmond, while offering Summit Health future expansion opportunities of surgical services for patients requiring same-day procedures in Redmond.

The clinic is conveniently located just blocks away from Summit Health’s Urology practice on 4th Street and Summit Health’s recently opened Urgent Care, Primary Care, Laboratory, and Imaging building on NW Larch Street in Redmond.

The opening of the new Specialty and Surgical building will begin the second phase of Summit Health’s significant expansion into the Redmond community and will offer patients enhanced access to additional providers and services.

The new location will more than double the current specialty capacity footprint in Redmond, ensuring all departments have access for patients, thus eliminating the need to travel to Bend for non-complex specialty and surgical care.

The Summit Health Specialty and Surgical location in Redmond will open Monday, June 19th with regular clinic hours Monday through Friday, 8:00AM to 5:00PM.

“In November of 2022, after years of developing our strategic plan for Redmond, Summit Health brought the plan to life by opening our new Primary and Urgent Care location on Larch Street. That clinic has been exceptionally successful and frankly we have been amazed by the need for healthcare services in Redmond and the surrounding communities," states Justin Sivill, Summit Health Chief Operating Officer.

"In June, Summit Health will launch the next phase of our plan by dramatically increasing the availability of specialist and surgeons in the community. This clinic expansion will also set the stage for future creation of some very exciting new surgical services for the community," Sivil adds.

Summit Health will be closing the 865 SW Veterans Way location in Redmond on June 16th and moving all specialty and surgical departments to the new building at 1001 NW Canal Blvd Suite A Redmond, Oregon 97756.

“Summit Health’s Board of Directors is deeply committed to expanding our industry leading value-based care model in Redmond and the surrounding communities,” said Dr. Russ Massine, Summit Health Chief Physician Executive. “As a practicing physician seeing patients in Redmond, I am so excited that this new clinic brings all three Summit Health locations together in one medical community offering all Summit Health patients the full range of medical services; further enhancing the coordination of care and reducing patient travel and the total cost of care.”