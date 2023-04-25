EDCO releases annual rankings of C.O.’s largest employers; Mt. Bachelor adds nearly 200 workers in past year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) announced Monday the 2023 Central Oregon Largest Employers List, including breakouts of the top employers in each community.

The data, collected by EDCO annually for the past 22 years, is the most comprehensive major employer list in Central Oregon.

This year, the top 50 private companies collectively employ over 20,900 Central Oregonians, or roughly 20% of the region’s Q1 2023 annual average total non-farm employment of 104,450. St. Charles Health System tops the list again, employing 4,400 people regionwide.

Atop the regionwide list, a noteworthy change in rankings is Mt. Bachelor reporting the addition of nearly 200 workers from the prior year, to 1,081 total, moving it up from fifth to second place. Sunriver Resort reported employing 900 workers, 100 fewer than the previous year, dropping it from third to fifth.

BASX Solutions in Redmond and Epic Aircraft in Bend each added roughly 200 workers, making significant moves up the regional employer rankings.

The top five traded-sector businesses in the region include:

Bright Wood Corporation (Regional, OR) - The largest independent manufacturer of window and patio door components and engineered dimension lumber in the U.S. Les Schwab Headquarters & Tire Centers (Regional, OR) – Started as a small shop in Prineville, Oregon in 1952, Les Schwab Tire Centers now employs over 7,000 people across the country. BASX Solutions (Redmond, OR) – An industry-leader in manufacturing high efficiency data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, custom HVAC systems, and modular solutions. Lonza, formerly Bend Research (Bend, OR) – A leading global provider of integrated healthcare solutions ranging from early phase development to custom development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Epic Aircraft, LLC (Bend, OR) – Leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance, all-composite, six-seat single-engine turboprop aircraft.

From wood products and advanced manufacturing to biomedical research, these traded-sector companies diversify our industry mix, which insulates our economic viability across the region. These five companies created 486 jobs last year and increased their total combined employment by 16.5%.

Jon Stark, CEO of EDCO, said, "Traded-sector businesses play a pivotal role in stimulating economic growth by infusing new capital into the local economy, ultimately creating a ripple effect of supporting local governments, retail, service, and utility providers. EDCO's team annually engages with more than 400 traded-sector businesses, equipping them with necessary tools and resources to tackle various challenges such as workforce, access to capital, incentives, land use, physical space needs, permitting, and other hurdles.

"As the backbone of Central Oregon's economic stability, these employers have been instrumental in driving employment growth across the region, and we’re proud of their contribution to our community."

When evaluating the region for investment and new or expanded operations, companies often turn to EDCO for information about the existing employment base and largest private employers from both the traded-sector (high technology, advanced manufacturing and scientific companies) and non-traded sector (retail businesses, education, healthcare, hospitality, construction, etc.). EDCO’s regional list features private (for-profit and non-profit) employers, while those at the community level include both private and public employers.

To view the lists in their entirety, click on the links below:

Data for the lists is self-reported and not audited, so are only to be used as an informational guideline, ECO says. Some businesses chose not to participate in these lists and are therefore excluded.

About Economic Development for Central Oregon

EDCO is a non-profit corporation supported by private and public members and stakeholders, whose mission is to create middle-class jobs in Central Oregon by: recruiting new employers to move to the region; helping entrepreneurs start new, scalable businesses; and working with businesses that are already here to grow their operations. For more information, visit www.edcoinfo.com.