Want to own a 200-pound piece of Mt. Bachelor history? Take a chair — for only $500

Proceeds from this lottery for 50 chairs go to a worthy cause

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – How would you like your very own 7-foot-tall, 200-pound piece of Mt. Bachelor history that you can sit on, decorate, do whatever you want with – for only $500 (that goes to a worthy nonprofit, of course)?

Mt. Bachelor opened an auction Tuesday as it sells off 50 lift chairs from the Skyliner Express, now being dismantled to make way for a six-person high-speed detachable lift this summer.

A lottery entry form is posted online, although it says those who’ve already inquired with the resort about the chairs and provided contact info are already in the running. The submission form will be online through Friday, according to Lauren Burke, the resort’s new director of marketing and communications.

In support of Mt. Bachelor’s Play Forever Fund, all of the proceeds will go to Vamonos Outside, a local nonprofit dedicated to connecting, engaging and inspiring Latinx families and community into the outdoors.

More specifically, Burke said the funds will help the group buy a new van so they can continue to provide and expand outdoor recreation activities for youth and families around the region.

Chair pickup will begin Saturday, Burke said, with additional pickup dates and times provided for the winners.