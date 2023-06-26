Summit Health announces partnership with Northwest Permanente to serve more patients in C. Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Summit Health Oregon, the largest independent primary care and multispecialty, physician-led medical group in Central Oregon, said Monday it "is proud to announce a new and innovative partnership with Northwest Permanente."

Northwest Permanente is the largest independent medical group in Oregon and Southwest Washington, consisting of more than 1,300 physicians and clinicians, as well as sub-specialists in virtually every area of medical and surgical practice serving patients in Oregon and SW Washington.

Here's the rest of Summit's announcement:

The new partnership will help deliver high quality, value-based care to patients living and working in Central Oregon. The collaborative agreement will utilize Summit Health’s 160+ providers offering primary care and specialty care for these patients while also providing urgent care services through Summit Health locations in Redmond, Old Mill, and the main Eastside clinic in Bend.

As Central Oregon’s largest primary and multispecialty care group, this innovative partnership will enhance Summit’s inpatient and skilled nursing programs and strengthen care coordination services to enhance the management of patients with complex disease. Over time, the partnership will create new cutting-edge quality and patient-centered best practice programs for all patients in Central Oregon.

“Today’s announcement is an extremely exciting moment for Summit Health in Central Oregon. Over five years ago, when Summit came to Oregon, the medical group adopted a singular focus on delivering the highest quality of care in the country while lowering the total cost of care for the community. This new partnership with Northwest Permanente brings together two national leaders with shared values and similar practice models. The opportunity to offer Northwest Permanente patients’ immediate access to Summit providers while sharing best practices with one of the highest performing medical groups in the country will create tremendous advancements in patient centered care in Central Oregon.” said Justin Sivill, Summit Health Chief Operating Officer.

“Northwest Permanente and Summit Health have a shared vision of providing exceptional health care that improves the quality of life for to the communities we serve,” said Dr. Micah Thorp, Vice President, Business Affairs, Northwest Permanente. “Our new partnership creates a regional model of cooperation and continuous improvement where medical groups in different regions can partner in providing services to patients, share best practices, and improve care for all patients across the region. This builds upon and enhances our existing relationship with Summit formed to care for patients who live in or travel through this vital region.”

“After a few short meetings, leadership from Summit Health and Northwest Permanente knew we shared the same values and a singular goal to create health care services that enhanced the lives of our patients and their families. Both groups are national leaders in quality of care as well as pioneers at creating and expanding services in an outpatient setting to lower the total cost of care.” said Dr. Russ Massine, Summit Health Chief Physician Officer.

About Summit Health

Summit Health Oregon is a physician-led and professionally managed, patient-centric network committed to simplifying the complexities of health care and bringing a more connected kind of care. Formerly known as Summit Medical Group Oregon, Summit Health delivers a more intuitive, comprehensive, and responsive care experience for every stage of life and health condition through high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care. Summit Health has over 2,500 providers, 12,000 employees, and over 340 locations in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Central Oregon.

Summit Health in Oregon is a physician-led, patient-centric network of care offering health care services at ten locations throughout Central Oregon. The medical group is the largest primary and specialty care group in Central Oregon with over 160 providers in primary care, urgent care, and nearly 40 medical specialty and services. For more information, please visit www.smgoregon.com.