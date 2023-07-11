Bend’s Food 4 Less discount grocer unveils its new name: Local Acres Marketplace
Bend's Food 4 Less independent discount grocery store unveiled its new name on Tuesday - Local Acres Marketplace, marking its 38th anniversary.
