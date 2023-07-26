Oregon OSHA plans two-day workplace safety, health conference in Bend this fall

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – A two-day event in Bend this September will offer employers and workers a variety of opportunities to gain new knowledge and refresh their skills about everything from fire, chemical, and transportation safety to accident prevention, worker involvement in safety programs, and emerging safety technologies.

Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (Oregon OSHA) encourages employers and workers to attend the Central Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Conference, to be held Sept. 25-26 at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes.

In addition to many workplace safety and health topics, the conference offers sessions focusing on safety and health challenges in fire and emergency services.

On Monday, Sept. 25, the conference will feature a keynote address by Donnie Hutchinson, a subject matter expert on work-life balance who works with firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical care providers. Hutchinson is a university professor, business consultant, work-life balance coach, author, and speaker who engages with audiences about how to develop and implement work-life balance strategies.

His keynote address during the conference in Bend, “Begin With Who, Not What, How, or Why, for Health and Well-being,” will show how the creation of intrinsic motivation leads to sustainable healthy behaviors that support success both on the job and at home. Additionally, Hutchinson will conduct a breakout session exploring the health and wellness qualities that create successful firefighters and staff members. Participants will learn how and why they need to put their physical, psychological, social, and spiritual needs first.

“Physical and mental health challenges, and finding intervention programs, are of great importance to ourselves, co-workers, organizations, and communities,” Hutchinson said. “My keynote address and breakout session use real stories, personal anecdotes, and thought-provoking questions to tug on the heartstrings and connect with the audience. I bring them to a place of desiring healthier daily habits that can enrich their well-being and family relationships.”

He added that the breakout session builds on his keynote presentation, empowering participants to develop a project plan based on their new knowledge to help them “align their daily behaviors with their priorities in life.”

The Central Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Conference is a joint effort of Oregon OSHA and the Central Oregon Safety & Health Association.

The Oregon Fire Chiefs Association Safety and Health Section helped create the conference’s fire service track. The track’s topics include understanding what Oregon OSHA examines when it inspects fire service facilities, safety requirements for firefighters, and improving the psychological resilience of employees.

The American Society of Safety Professionals’ Broken Top Chapter provided support in creating the worker safety and health topics for safety professionals.

Other conference topics include:

“Control of Hazardous Energy”

“I’m on the Safety Committee, Now What?”

“Hazard Identification”

“Basic Office Ergonomics”

“De-escalation – Bringing Calm to Confrontation”

“Heat and Smoke: Are These Really My Problem?”

“Take Care, Be Aware”

“Safer Trucking: Essential Resources and Tools for Drivers”

Registration for the two-day event is $230. Monday-only attendance is $105. Tuesday-only attendance is $125. For more information or to register, go to safetyseries.cventevents.com/central23.

###

Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state's workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, go to osha.oregon.gov.

The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, go to www.oregon.gov/dcbs/.