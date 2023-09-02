Oregon to begin implementing first-in-nation nurse-patient ratios as new state law takes effect

By Eric Tegethoff, Oregon News Service

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A law to reduce Oregon nurses' workload went into effect Friday. Passed by state lawmakers in this year's session, it includes the first nurse-to-patient staffing ratios in the country.

The new state law will be phased in, with rule-making beginning Friday. Nurse ratios for the public will begin in June 2024.

Matt Calzia, director of nursing practice and professional development for the Oregon Nurses Association, said his and other unions partnered with hospitals to get this law passed.

"The collaborative process that we got here, it demonstrated that Oregon is a leader," Calzia explained. "Within the hospital association and some of the hospitals, we have leaders who acknowledge that this is what's needed to start repairing our broken health care system. This is one of the components."

Some of the ratios include four non-trauma patients per nurse in the emergency department and two patients in the intensive care unit per nurse. Calzia noted while the ratios are not much different from current practice, the new law includes a way to ensure enforcement.

He noted another improvement is for the break system. Currently, when a nurse takes a break, they hand over their assignments to another nurse.

"We got rid of that," Calzia pointed out. "Hospitals won't be able to do that kind of doubling up of assignments anymore."

Calzia added that unfortunately, some hospitals with historically more staff per patient than what is required by the new law could increase the number of patients for some nurses.

"That does not seem consistent with what the intent was of the law," Calzia stressed, "which is to improve working conditions and the experience of patients and to enable nurses and other health care workers to provide really high-quality care to patients who are in the hospitals."