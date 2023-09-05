Safeway pharmacy workers at East Bend store, five in Portland area ratify first union contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) --- Pharmacy workers at the East Bend Safeway on NE Highway 20 and five Portland-area Safeway stores have ratified their first union contract, represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, the union announced Tuesday.

"The contract boasts wage increases, a secure retirement, as well as a robust health and welfare plan," said Miles Eshaia, UFCW 555 communications coordinator.

“Pharmacy technicians working at these Safeways are the first pharmacy workers in Albertsons-Safeway covered by a union contract," Local 555 President Dan Clay said.

"By raising the standards here, we raise the standards for pharmacy technicians everywhere. Safeway pharmacy workers had a stronger presence at the bargaining table by joining the same union as their coworkers," Clay said.

"When we head back to the bargaining table for the rest of the workers in the store, having secured this contract will also strengthen their position, with the whole group bargaining as one," he added.

Meanwhile, workers at Guardian Games in Portland have voted to unionize their workplace and join UFCW Local 555. Employees of the local board game and trading card shop voted unanimously to organize their workplace through an NLRB election on Friday.

“Pulling off an organizing campaign like this is no small feat, and the initiative taken by the Guardian Games membership should provide inspiration to workers at other Portland small businesses," Eshaia said.

"The fight isn’t over yet, and negotiating a good first contract is going to be critical," he added. "Still, we look forward to the Guardian Games membership enjoying all of the advantages that a unionized workplace has to offer.”

About Local 555: United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555 represents over 30,000 workers in Oregon, Southwestern Washington, Idaho, and Wyoming. Our membership consists of workers in retail, manufacturing, health care and many other industries. We are a diverse group of workers that have grown into being the largest private sector labor union in Oregon. Local 555 has a rich history dating back to 1936. Our Local is chartered by the UFCW International Union, joining us with over 1.3 million workers across the United States and the World.