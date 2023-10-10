Housing Works set to break ground on 60-unit workforce affordable housing development in SW Redmond

On site of 16 'obsolete units' built in early '80s; keeping 'Spencer Court' name

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Housing Works, Central Oregon's regional housing authority, has announced a groundbreaking event next week to celebrate the start of construction on a 60-unit modern affordable housing community in southwest Redmond.

The event will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17th at 1835 SW Timber Avenue. The new workforce housing is located on a 3.43-acre site that was previously underutilized with 16 obsolete units built in the early 1980s. This thriving area is close to shopping, banking, medical, recreation, and public transportation.

Keeping the previous property name of Spencer Court, fondly named after a long-time resident that sadly passed a few years ago, the new development will include four new three-story buildings, a community building for residents to gather with a dog0washing station, a playground, a dog run, and plenty of bike storage.

"The mixture of unit types will support and encourage various household compositions and multi-generational interactions," Housing Works said.

The Spencer Court development is supported by funds from Deschutes County, Oregon Housing and Community Services, the City of Redmond, Washington Federal Bank, and PNC Bank. The development was designed by the Pinnacle Architecture/Morrison Maierle engineering team, and will be constructed by local general contractor R&H Construction Co.

Housing Works is the largest affordable housing provider in Central Oregon. It provides people with quality, safe and affordable homes; and through a number of collaborations, it provides the resources to help people stabilize their lives. Housing Works developments in Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras and Sisters have won awards for innovation, economic impact, design, and beautification. For more information, visit www.housing-works.org.