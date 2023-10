Best of Craft Beer Awards names winners of Fresh Hop Competition held in Sisters and Yakima

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Professional brewers and judges from across the Pacific Northwest descended upon Central Oregon and the hop region of Yakima, Wash., recently to judge super fresh Wet Hop beers from as far away as Texas, Virginia, New Jersey and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Two separate judging sessions allowed brewers to enter beers using hops harvested at different times across multiple states. The Early Harvest session took place at Three Creeks Brewing in Sisters on Sept 24th, with the Late Harvest session taking place at Single Hill Brewing in Yakima on Oct 15th.

MEDALISTS

https://bestofcraftbeerawards.com/medalists

Early Harvest Session

Bend Brewing Co. - (Bronze) Fresh Hop Lager

Boneyard Beer - (Gold) Fresh Hop Imperial IPA/Hazy Imperial IPA

Burke-Gilman Brewing Co. - (Silver) Fresh Hop Imperial/Hazy Imperial IPA

(Silver) Fresh Hop Specialty

Chainline Brewing Co. - (Silver) Fresh Hop Pale/Hazy Pale

Deschutes Brewery Bend Public House - (Silver) Fresh Hop IPA

Ecliptic Brewing - (Bronze) Fresh Hop Specialty

Reuben's Brews / Gnarly Barley Brewing - (Gold) Fresh Hop Lager

StormBreaker Brewing - (Bronze) Fresh Hop Imperial/Hazy Imperial IPA

(Bronze) Fresh Hop Pale/Hazy Pale

Stoup Brewing - (Bronze) Fresh Hop IPA

Sunriver Brewing Co. - (Gold) Fresh Hop Specialty |

(Gold) Fresh Hop Pale/Hazy Pale

TapRoom Beer Co. - (Silver) Fresh Hop Hazy IPA

Threshold Brewing & Blending - (Silver) Fresh Hop Lager

Trap Door Brewing / Taps Beer Reserve - (Gold) Fresh Hop IPA

Trap Door Brewing - (Bronze) Fresh Hop Hazy IPA

Varietal Beer Co. / Future Primitive Brewing / Cervecería Transpeninsular - (Gold) Fresh Hop Hazy IPA

Late Harvest Session

Bale Breaker Brewing / Russian River Brewing - (Gold) Fresh Hop IPA

Bend Brewing Co. - (Gold) Fresh Hop Pale/Hazy Pale

Grains of Wrath Brewing - (Gold) Fresh Hop Specialty

Moonraker Brewing - (Silver) Fresh Hop Hazy IPA

Old Stove Brewing - (Silver) Fresh Hop IPA

Pinthouse Brewing - (Bronze) Fresh Hop Specialty

Single Hill Brewing / Highland Park Brewing - (Bronze) Fresh Hop Hazy IPA

Single Hill Brewing / Obelisk Beer Co. - (Gold) Fresh Hop Hazy IPA

StormBreaker Brewing - (Bronze) Fresh Hop Pale/Hazy Pale

Stoup Brewing - (Bronze) Fresh Hop IPA

(Silver) Fresh Hop Specialty

Sunriver Brewing Co. - (Silver) Fresh Hop Pale/Hazy Pale

A total of 37 gold, silver, and bronze medals were awarded to breweries from WA, OR, CA, TX, and LA, with several collaborators taking home medals, including:

About the Best of Craft Beer Awards

The Best of Craft Beer Awards just completed its 9th year of competition, seeing a successive growth rate in participating breweries year over year. In that short amount of time, the competition has grown to be the third largest professional brewing competition in North America.