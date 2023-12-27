Central Oregon jobless rates hold steady in November

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in Central Oregon registered very little movement in November, with Crook County recording a slight increase in its unemployment rate and Jefferson County a slight decrease, the Oregon Employment Department reported Wednesday.

Crook County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly over the month of November and is now 5.7%—in November of last year, it was 6.2%. The unemployment rate remains 1.2 percentage points above the record low set before the pandemic, when it was 4.5%.

Crook County lost 90 jobs in November, with most losses occurring in the public sector (-50 jobs). Employment levels in Crook County are now 7.0% above pre-pandemic levels in February 2020 (+470 jobs).

The county lost 340 jobs in the last year (-4.5%). Job losses were concentrated in construction (-210 jobs), government (-11 jobs), information (-80 jobs), and transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-30 jobs). These losses were slightly offset by job gains concentrated in private education and health services (+40 jobs), retail trade (+30 jobs), and other services (+30 jobs).

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA): The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 3.6% as of November, unchanged from October. The unemployment rate in November remains 0.2 percentage point above its record low of 3.4% before the onset of the pandemic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that Deschutes County gained 170 jobs (+0.2%) in November, and total nonfarm employment is now 96,460. Employment levels are now 7,800 jobs (+8.8%) above February 2020 levels, before the onset of the pandemic.

Total nonfarm employment expanded by 6.1% (+5,510 jobs) from November 2022. Leisure and hospitality led private industry growth, with an over-the-year gain of 1,560 jobs (+12.2%), followed closely by private education and health services (+1,250 jobs).

Other notable gains were in the public sector (+850 jobs); professional and business services (+500 jobs); mining, logging, and construction (+450 jobs); and retail trade (+430 jobs). Over-the-year losses occurred in financial activities (-100 jobs) and information (-60 jobs).

Jefferson County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased slightly over the month of November and is now 4.4%, down from 4.5% in October. The unemployment rate was 4.4% from November 2019 to December 2019, shortly before the first impacts from COVID-19.

Total nonfarm employment decreased by 80 jobs in November (-1.2%), typical changes for this time of year. Employment gains were limited to local government (+10 jobs), while job losses were concentrated in leisure and hospitality (-30 jobs). All other industries registered little to no change over the month. Total nonfarm seasonally adjusted employment is now 1.2% (+80 jobs) above the pre-pandemic employment level.

Jefferson County’s total nonfarm employment increased by 390 over the past year (6.1%). Job gains were concentrated in the public sector (+220 jobs); private education and health services (+60 jobs); leisure and hospitality (+50); and professional and business services (+30 jobs). Losses were concentrated in manufacturing (-40 jobs) and construction (-30 jobs).

Next Press Releases

The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the December county and metropolitan area unemployment rates on Tuesday, January 23, and the statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for December on Thursday, January 18.