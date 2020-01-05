Both drivers hurt, one cited in NW Redmond intersection crash

Central Oregon

Deputies say pickup's driver hit car while turning left

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two injured drivers were taken to the hospital after a collision Sunday afternoon at a northwest Redmond intersection, authorities said, and one was cited for making a dangerous left turn.

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies and Redmond Fire medics were dispatched around 2:40 p.m. to the reported injury crash at the intersection of Northwest Way and Coyner Avenue, sheriff's Sgt. Troy Gotchy said.

Dispatchers told them both vehicles had major damage, both drivers were hurt and a female driver was trapped in her car.

Redmond firefighters cut the driver's side door from the 2008 Mazda and removed driver Vanessa Klingensmith, 38, of Redmond. The driver of a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup was identified as John Smith, 69, also of Redmond.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to St. Charles Redmond with non-life-threatening injuries, Gotchy said, adding that a child in Klingensmith's car was unhurt.

An investigation found that Klingensmith was heading south on Northwest Way and Smith was heading north when he tried to turn west onto Coyner Avenue and struck Klingensmith's car on the driver's side, the sergeant said. Smith was cited for making a dangerous left turn.

The crash blocked the intersection for about an hour, until both vehicles could be removed.

Gotchy said alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Oregon State Police also assisted at the scene, he added.