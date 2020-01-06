Skip to Content
Bend home sales, median price rise in December, report says

Bend housing generic 2019
KTVZ file

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A mild December may have played a role in a rising number of Bend-area home sales at year's end, as well as an increase in the median sales price, according to a monthly report issued Monday by Redmond's Beacon Appraisal Group.

After a steep drop of $40,000, to $431,000, in November's Bend-area median home sale price, the figure rose to $440,000 in December, according to the compilation of Multiple Listing Service statistics.

The number of Bend-area home sales had dropped to 167 in November, but rose to 205 in December, the figures show. However, the average days on market for sold properties also increased, to 91 days.

Despite the arrival of winter, the number of issued building permits rose to 48 last month, while the inventory of homes for sale held steady, at about two months' worth.

The Redmond area also saw its median home sales price rise a bit, to $325,000 in December, up $5,000 from November, but the number of sales dropped from 88 to 71 -- and the time on market for sold Redmond properties rose sharply, to 116 days.

Elsewhere, median home sale prices for December ranged from $228,000 in Jefferson County and Crooked River Ranch to $234,000 in La Pine, $257,000 in Crook County, $430,000 in Sisters and $500,000 in Sunriver.

View the full report at: https://beaconappraisal.net/site/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/BEACON-REPORT-January-2020.pdf

