Deschutes Library buys future Central Library site for $1.35 million

Central Oregon

Nearly 13-acre parcel off Highway 20, west of Robal Road

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes Public Library Board voted Wednesday to buy nearly 13 acres of land just west of the U.S. Highway 20-Robal Road intersection in Bend for $1.35 million for a future Central Library.

"This is a major step forward for the library’s capital plan to expand and enhance library buildings and services across Deschutes County," the library's announcement stated.

The 12.75 acre parcel, originally purchased by the Gumpert family in 1948, is located west of the highway, at 63405 Highway 20.

“We are very pleased to secure this property for our future library,” said Board President Ann Malkin. “The location meets all of our top criteria. It is easily accessible from all areas of the county, highly visible and centrally located near neighborhoods, schools, shopping and other important services.”

Officials said the new Central Library will serve all of Deschutes County with expanded collections, a hands-on learning and a play center for children, flexible gathering spaces for a variety of purposes from business meetings to book clubs to DIY activities, a technology hub and a performance and art space.

“After several years of community focus groups, we believe we have a strong understanding of what services and resources best serve Deschutes County residents,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg. “We are eager to create a very bright future for Deschutes County.”

In a facilities capital plan, the library system determined Bend needs at least 115,000 square feet of library space to accommodate current and future population needs.

It noted the current East Bend Library’s lease expires in 2021, and the commercial storefront space may no longer be available, suggesting relocating services, staff and resources to a new, larger central library.

Preview the library’s vision plan at: https://www.deschuteslibrary.org/about/visionprocess

For more information, contact Library Director Todd Dunkelberg at 541-312-1021 toddd@deschuteslibrary.org