Bend shelter seeks new home for dog who survived 4 gunshots

Central Oregon

Bucky's owner is charged with first-degree animal abuse

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon said Thursday it is seeking a special person or family for a dog who has experienced the unthinkable. Bucky, a 3-year-old Australian shepherd, miraculously survived being shot four times in the head and shoulders.

The dog's previous owner, Dylan Breslin, 42, of Bend, was arrested by citation by Deschutes County sheriff's deputies Sunday on first-degree animal abuse charges, officials said.

On Dec. 11, two good Samaritans found Bucky off China Hat Road and brought him to the Bend Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Clinic. He was transferred the next day to HSCO.

Radiographs were taken to help diagnose a cause for reported limping. The radiographs revealed what appeared to be four bullets.

Due to the trauma Bucky has experienced, the Humane Society of Central Oregon is looking for a compassionate person or family, with patience and the ability to provide the support he needs.

“Bucky’s future needs to be an adult-only home due to his past history and distressing experience. His new family should have experience in dog training and behavior modification,” said Karen Burns, vice president of operations at the shelter.

Secure containment will ensure a safe transition for Bucky, Burns said, adding that HSCO will determine the best placement for the dog.

Interested adopters should complete an adoption questionnaire, which can be found at hsco.org or at the Humane Society of Central Oregon (61170 SE 27th St in Bend).