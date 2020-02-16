DCSO Search and Rescue assists injured cyclist near Tumalo Falls

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue came to the aid Sunday of a Bend woman who was hurt in a fall while carrying her "fat bike" across a footbridge near Tumalo Falls.

County 911 dispatchers received a call around 11:10 a.m., reporting that Patricia Mullen, 60, had fallen while carrying the bike across a footbridge near the Tumalo Creek and South Fork trails, said Deputy Aaron Myers, assistant SAR coordinator.

Mullen sustained non-life-threatening injuries but was unable to make her way back to the trailhead, Myers said.

A SAR volunteer made contact with Mullen around 12:45 p.m. and seven more volunteers arrived with snowmobiles and an ambu-sled to take Mullen to the trailhead.

The seven volunteers rode 2 1/2 miles on snowmobile and hiked about a half-mile to reach Mullen around 1:30 p.m., Myers said. They brought her out to the trailhead, where she was evaluated by Bend Fire medics, who then took her to St. Charles Bend for further evaluation.