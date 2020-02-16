Skip to Content
Central Oregon
DCSO Search and Rescue assists injured cyclist near Tumalo Falls

Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue assisted woman hurt in fall near Tumalo Falls on Sunday.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue came to the aid Sunday of a Bend woman who was hurt in a fall while carrying her "fat bike" across a footbridge near Tumalo Falls.

County 911 dispatchers received a call around 11:10 a.m., reporting that Patricia Mullen, 60, had fallen while carrying the bike across a footbridge near the Tumalo Creek and South Fork trails, said Deputy Aaron Myers, assistant SAR coordinator.

Mullen sustained non-life-threatening injuries but was unable to make her way back to the trailhead, Myers said.

A SAR volunteer made contact with Mullen around 12:45 p.m. and seven more volunteers arrived with snowmobiles and an ambu-sled to take Mullen to the trailhead.

The seven volunteers rode 2 1/2 miles on snowmobile and hiked about a half-mile to reach Mullen around 1:30 p.m., Myers said. They brought her out to the trailhead, where she was evaluated by Bend Fire medics, who then took her to St. Charles Bend for further evaluation.

