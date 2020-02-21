FBI offers reward for shooters who damaged Midstate substation

Central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The FBI offered a reward of up to $5,000 Friday for information leading to suspects in a shooting last year that caused more than $400,000 damage to a Midstate Electric Cooperative substation in northern Klamath County.

Around 2:30 a.m. last June 1, unknown suspects using high-caliber firearms shot at a transformer and power regulators at Midstate's Mowich substation, located off Highway 58, about three miles west of Highway 97, the FBI said.

About 1,000 members lost power due to the severe damage. To date, no group or person has claimed responsibility, the FBI said.

The FBI poster is at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/shooting-of-electrical-substation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the FBI at (541) 773-2942 in Medford or at (503) 224-4181 in Portland.