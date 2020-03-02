C.O. agencies open COVID-19 Joint Information Center

Central Oregon

Rep. Cheri Helt holding roundtable on preparation efforts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon health, law enforcement and other officials who partner in the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network announced Monday they have opened a COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) Joint Information Center at the Bend-La Pine Schools’ Education Center, 520 NW Wall Street in downtown Bend.

COEIN, which includes Deschutes County Health Services, St. Charles Health System, the City of Bend, local law enforcement and fire, Bend-La Pine Schools, Deschutes County, Crook County and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices and others, opened the JIC to collect, coordinate and distribute timely and accurate information about COVID-19, a novel strain of the coronavirus, and how it could impact our region.

Elected officials and the media will tour the facility at 7 p.m. Monday, before state Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, holds a roundtable with elected and public health officials at the Bend Library across Wall Street to further discuss preparation efforts.

Deschutes County Health Services will to provide a brief situation update, as well as updates from other local organizations about planning and coordination efforts. In addition, JIC leaders will explain how information will be updated and best sources of information about COVID-19.

COIEN’s website, www.coemergencyinfo.blogspot.com will provide a collective resource for up-to-date information. Community members can call 2-1-1 for general information and questions.

Access to accurate, timely information both locally and nationally is encouraged. Our County Public Health experts point to the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as good sources of information.

The CDC is recommending non-pharmaceutical interventions to slow the spread of COVID-19, and other respiratory infections (including flu and pertussis) by taking everyday preventive actions, including:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

• If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Get your annual flu vaccine (to protect against flu)